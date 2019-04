USJ names Stroup new athletic director

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today USJ released a statement that Michael Stroup will now take over responsibilities as athletic director.

Stroup has been the head football coach at USJ for the past 2 seasons, and will continue to serve in that position. USJ also announced today that strength and conditioning coach, Nick Stamper, will now serve as the assistant athletic director.

Both coaches will begin their respective duties effective immediately.