Warming Up into the 70s Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Tuesday, April 2nd

We started out below freezing in many parts of West Tennessee this morning, but temperatures warmed up into the lower 60s this afternoon with sunny skies overhead. Clear skies will continue tonight but even warmer weather is forecast for tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures have potential to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s at the coolest point of the night. Light winds from the southwest will prevent our temperatures from dropping below freezing overnight.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than it was today despite the cloudier skies that will build in throughout the day. Expect mostly sunny skies at first with clouds increasing later in the morning and afternoon. On Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return bringing a chance for one or two storms to be strong – similar to what we had happen on Saturday. I’ll have a forecast showing when these storms will arrive on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tonight!

