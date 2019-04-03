2 men face solicitation charges after undercover operation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men face charges of solicitation of a minor after an undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit.

Joshua Cole, 31, and Michael Gant, 35, both have been charged as a result of the October 2018 investigation, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A Madison County grand jury returned indictments against the men on Monday.

The investigation involved an undercover TBI agent posing as a 16-year-old girl on a website where she was solicited to be paid for sex, according to the release.

Cole and Gant still showed up after the undercover agent identified herself as being 16 years old, the release says.

Cole was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor.

Gant was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with one count of solicitation of a minor.

Both men were booked into the Madison County Jail. Bond has not been set for either as they await arraignment.

