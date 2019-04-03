‘Bagels and Bluegrass’ bicycle event donates proceeds to JSCC scholarship, state parks

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is once again helping students pay for college.

The proceeds from the Bagels and Bluegrass Bicycle Century Tour were presented to the Jackson State Community College Foundation today.

$2,000 was awarded to Jackson State to help fund one of their scholarships.

The rest of the proceeds were presented to Pinson Mounds and Chickasaw State Parks.

Jackson State president, Dr. Allana Hamilton, told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News how important these proceeds are for her students.

“We talk about student success, we talk about our college being successful, but none of the success stories could happen without the support of our communities and the donors for this event,” Hamilton said.

The proceeds will be a part of a scholarship at Jackson State that has recently been renamed.

It will now be called the Dr. Kent Jones scholarship, in honor of one of the first to organize the bike tour event.

Dr. Jones passed away last November.