Mostly Sunny, Warmer And Breezy

Weather Update 8:30 AM, Wed 04/03/19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Temperatures will quickly rise through the 40s and 50s this morning and into the 60s through at least Noon today. This afternoon we warm temperatures further into the low 70s. A southerly breeze will help the process along between 10 and 15 mph. There will be a few clouds out there increasing slowly, but I think the bulk of the cloudiness should hold off until tomorrow morning when a surface warm front starts to approach from the south. There will be a couple of waves of energy moving eastward along the boundary starting as early as late morning Thursday. These should be initially non-severe, but as instability increases within an elevated layer along the warm front. there could be a few isolated cells become a bit more organized. right now the biggest threat still appears to be hail, unless the main warm sector is able to push north into the Ohio Valley, most guidance however as of late are slower at this and bring the primary wave through West Tennessee before that happens.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: www.instagram.com/moeshamell