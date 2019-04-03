Mugshots : Madison County : 04/02/19 – 04/03/19

1/17 Iris Flores Theft over $10,000

2/17 Kevin Carey Schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest

3/17 Ann Kay Violation of order of protection

4/17 Autumn Camp Schedule VI drug violations



5/17 Brittany Cook Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/17 Carlos McCoy Assault, aggravated burglary

7/17 Christopher Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/17 Devoris Newson Possession of stolen property



9/17 Jeremiah Justic Vandalism

10/17 Jonathan Pierce Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/17 Michael Gant Solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct

12/17 Nias Adams Criminal trespass



13/17 Nicole Marie Ball Failure to appear

14/17 Orlando Whisnant Failure to appear

15/17 Robert Lee Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

16/17 Roderick Owens Violation of community corrections



17/17 Tyler Matl Simple domestic assault



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/03/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.