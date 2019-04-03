Funeral services for Orin Christie, age 47, will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Christie died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Visitation for Mr. Christie will being Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Christie will lie-in-state on Friday morning April 5, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.