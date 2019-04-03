Police: One person injured following late night shooting, investigation on-going

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late night shooting that left one person injured.

According to investigators with the Jackson Police Department, officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday of someone running up and down the 100 block of Rhea Street, saying they had been shot.

Officers were told that the victim, an 18-year-old man was taken by a family member to a local hospital.

Investigators say the man was shot at least twice in the side, however his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers also say they found shell casings at the scene, but have no suspect information at this time and the investigation is on-going.

If you have information, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.