Power bank charger recall information

Thousands of Spector & Co. power bank chargers are being recalled due to a fire hazard. The company has received two reports of the power banks overheating so far.

The portable battery-powered chargers are used for charging the battery of a mobile phone or other electronic devices.

If you have one of these chargers, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact Spector & Co. for a free replacement.

For more information, including how to contact the company, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.