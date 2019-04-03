Showers and a Few Thunderstorms Return on Thursday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, April 3rd

It’s been a picture perfect day in West Tennessee with high temperatures in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, cooler weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for tomorrow. We’re watching southwest Tennessee closely where there’s a low risk for severe weather.

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase this evening across West Tennessee with mostly cloudy or even overcast skies at times overnight. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour should put temperatures in the upper 40s at lower 50s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered showers will gradually push into the area tomorrow with a potential for a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Rain will be off-and-on for most of the day with high temperatures in the middle 60s during the afternoon. The threat for severe weather continues to look low – stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com