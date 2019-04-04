Boys and Girls Club of Jackson hosts ‘Steak and Burger Dinner’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Englewood Baptist Church had a full parking lot Thursday evening.

More than 250 people came out tonight for the 34th annual “Steak and Burger Dinner” for the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson.

The kids enjoyed steak and the adults had hamburgers while bonding over decades of music and dance.

Organizers say this is a way to celebrate the kids and raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.

“We want them to know the sky is the limit, and if they will focus on education and academics that they have opportunity to grow. If they decide they don’t want to go to college, we have career technical schools that they can go to,” Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Sabrina Anderson said.

If you or your children would like to get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson, call 731-423-0627.