Jackson voting registration deadline approaching in possible historic mayoral election

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s almost time to cast your vote in West Tennessee.

The city of Jackson is getting ready for what could be a historic election, but first, voters must register.

“You can come into our office and complete that process, or you can go on our website, or you can go online and actually register online,” Administrator of Elections for Madison County Kim Buckley said.

The last day to register to vote for the city election is Monday, April 8.

Early voting starts April 17.

With less than two weeks until early voting, the election commission is wasting no time setting up their voting machines.

“We have an official with the voting machine company, and he’s assisting us, our voting machine technicians. We have one from each party, although this is a nonpartisan election,” Buckley said.

Tennessee law requires there to be someone from each party at the set up of the machines to keep the voting fair.

With five people running for mayor, if one candidate does not receive 50% plus one of the votes, there will be a runoff.

Buckley said there has never been a runoff before, so this may be a historic election for Jackson.

The runoff vote would take place six weeks later on June 18.

For more information on registering to vote visit our Seen on 7 page here.