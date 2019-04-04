JMCSS long-range planning committee discusses later starting times for schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board held their long-range planning committee meeting Thursday evening.

During the meeting, committee members discussed an online survey for parents regarding later start times for local schools.

The results of the survey found that about half of the responders were open to change.

The committee decided to further discuss the finding with the entire school board before taking any action.

“The committee decided that we are going to go with Dr. Jones and go with the survey that we had, and let’s move on cause we got to do whats best for the students,” JMCSS School Board member Morris Merriweather said.

During the meeting, the committee also voted to meet with Dr. Jones in the next 90 days to discuss objectives for the 2020 through 2025 five-year plan.