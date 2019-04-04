Local authorities arrest convicted felon on numerous charges

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–Authorities arrest a convicted felon in possession of marijuana.

Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Ray Kitchen in Scotts Hill, initially for an outstanding domestic assault warrant.

Investigators say they found a glass pipe for marijuana, a ziplock bag of marijuana, plus other drug related items.

Officers say they also found three firearms.

Authorities say Kitchen is a convicted felon out of Texas.

He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm, among other drug charges. Kitchen is being held in the Decatur County Jail, without bond.