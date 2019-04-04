Local couple donates $100k to Area Relief Ministries
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee couple made a big donation to a local organization Thursday.
Alivene and Leon Harris presented Area Relief Ministries with a $100,000 check today.
Junior Johnson, a family friend, came to distribute the check on behalf of the couple.
“It was their desire to leave their estate to different charities around Jackson, and I am here today to distribute $100,000 to area relief relief ministries,” Johnson said.
Area Relief Ministries was just one of the charities the Harrises made donations to.