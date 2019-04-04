Madison County students graduate from ‘Leadership University’

JACKSON, Tenn. — High school students graduated from a local leadership program Thursday.

Thirty-seven high school juniors of public, private and home schools in Madison County made up the 2019 graduating class of the program called Leadership University.

To graduate, the students participated in a nine-month program, completing 63 classroom hours and 12 community service hours.

The Jackson Chamber Program is sponsored by Lane College, Union University, Jackson State Community College and University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus.