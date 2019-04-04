Mugshots : Madison County : 04/03/19 – 04/04/19 April 4, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Angela Hopson Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Trebian Pickett Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14William Griffin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Brandon Taylor Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Britteny Bond Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Jacob Crawford Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jason Fesmire Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jinna York Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Joshua Cole Solicitation of persons under 18 years of age Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Lora Landrum Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Maurcelia Blanchett Misuse of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Rico Dobbs Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Timmy Masters Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Veactress McLean Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/04/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore