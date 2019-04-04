Mugshots : Madison County : 04/03/19 – 04/04/19

1/14 Angela Hopson Theft over $10,000

2/14 Trebian Pickett Simple domestic assault

3/14 William Griffin Violation of community corrections

4/14 Brandon Taylor Aggravated assault



5/14 Britteny Bond Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation

6/14 Jacob Crawford Violation of probation

7/14 Jason Fesmire Violation of probation

8/14 Jinna York Violation of probation



9/14 Joshua Cole Solicitation of persons under 18 years of age

10/14 Lora Landrum Violation of community corrections

11/14 Maurcelia Blanchett Misuse of 911

12/14 Rico Dobbs Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest



13/14 Timmy Masters Fugitive-Hold for other agency

14/14 Veactress McLean Aggravated assault





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/04/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.