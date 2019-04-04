Scattered Showers And Storms Today

Weather Update 9:00 AM Thursday, April 4 —

Clouds have taken over as expected this morning. Temps are relatively mild in the middle to upper 50s area wide. Rain has held off thus far though, mainly due to the excessive dry air closer to the surface. With time however this morning, the rest of the column will saturate enough to support showers by late morning and this afternoon. The threat of severe weather has as expected as well been removed by the Storm Prediction Center, as there will not be enough moisture or surface warming to create enough instability to sustain robust convection. Nevertheless, there is still an upper wave moving into the lower to mid- Mississippi River Valley. A weak surface warm front will lead best focus for convection into north Mississippi and far southwest Tennessee this afternoon. Main threats will be with heavy rain, lightning and perhaps some small hail in stronger storms.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell