Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, April 4th

Showers continue to fall in West Tennessee but we’ve avoided most of the thunderstorm activity in the Mid-South today. Temperatures are on the cool side thanks to the rain and we’ll see them change very little until tomorrow morning. This weekend, it won’t be raining the whole time but we’ll have a chance for some strong thunderstorms on both days.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will slowly leave West Tennessee overnight with a little bit of rain left for Friday morning. Breezy winds will become lighter by early tomorrow with a potential for patchy fog during the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s at that time.

An isolated shower is still possible in West Tennessee tomorrow but overall, conditions will be mostly dry. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by the start of the day on Saturday with partly cloudy skies overnight. Conditions are looking great for the Andrew Jackson Marathon on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 70s by the afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday will be warm with high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s! We’ll have mostly cloudy if not overcast skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There’s a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this weekend so please stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

