Sheriff IDs body found in Milan, confirms homicide investigation

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead Wednesday. They now are investigating his death as a homicide.

Deputies found the body of Timothy Wayne Jones, 55, Wednesday afternoon in his apartment in the 70 block of Bradford Highway in Milan, according to a release from Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

The preliminary investigation shows he had been stabbed with an unknown object, according to the release.

Jones’ body has been taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies found Jones’ body as they were conducting a welfare check after he had failed to show up for an appointment.

The sheriff says Jones’ car was missing, but was later found abandoned on Sanders Store Road on the west side of Milan.

The car will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Memphis to be processed for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.