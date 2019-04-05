A Dry Start With Storms Late Weekend

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m. – Friday, April 5th

Drizzle and fog moves out this morning as a warmer and dry afternoon gets underway. Watch out as it will be quite foggy into around 9 a.m.

A nice start to our weekend with storms that want approach until late Saturday. For today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 70.

This weekend, it won’t be raining the whole time but we’ll have a chance for some strong thunderstorms on both days, especially Saturday night and Sunday afternoon and evening and the risk of severe weather while low is rising lately. We are going to be back to a slight or 2/5 risk of severe storms late Saturday into Sunday.

An isolated shower is still possible in West Tennessee during the daytime hours but overall, conditions will be mostly dry. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Other than fog to start, conditions are looking great for the Andrew Jackson Marathon on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 70s by the afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy if not overcast skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There’s a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this weekend so please stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

