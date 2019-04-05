Bettye Swain Norwood, age 84 passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Crestview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Brownsville, TN. Funeral services for Mrs. Norwood will be conducted on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Ralph Brown officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Norwood family will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 in the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

She was born on October 10, 1934 to the late Hardy and Carrie Martin Swain. Mrs. Norwood retired from the Haywood County School System and was a member of First Assembly of God. She was a faithful and loving wife who loved her family and the many children she worked with through the years. She had a great sense of humor and loved music and wrote many songs that she shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Mr. Jerry Dolph Norwood; one daughter: Ginger Norwood Warren; two sons-in-law: Leslie Warren and Bobby Overton; one grandson: Jason Overton; three brothers: Lawson, Harold and Joe Swain; and one sister: Hazel Barnes.

She is survived by two daughters: Melinda Overton and Sandy Graves of Brownsville, TN; one brother: Bobby Swain; one sister: Jean Figgemeier; four grandchildren: Chris Call (Tabitha), Carrie McCage (Jay), Steven McCool (Malinda) and Christy Irvin (Stephan); eleven great-grandchildren: Blake, Taylor, Damian, Carlie, Molly, Conner, Riley, Jaden, Aidan, Snowden and Thea; and leaves a legacy of one great-great-grandchild, Eden.

In lieu of flowers, the Norwood family requests that Memorials be made to The Gideons Internation, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142

