Chester Co. serves children, sexual assault victims, celebrates music in people

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester county has ways you can support students of all ages this weekend.

With spring arriving in West Tennessee, the Henderson/Chester county hosts their first ever yard sale.

“We’re having a yard sale at the chamber today to raise money for Chester County Imagination library,” said Emily Johnson, Executive Director of Henderson/Chester County Chamber of Commerce.

Each month, the Imagination Library in Chester County sends books to children ages zero to five years old.

April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and all month, WRAP is having proclamations signed in each of the counties they serve.

“When our leadership supports survivors, we will have more survivors come out and ask for services. Sexual assault is not an event people like to talk about, but the more we remove that shame, the more they will come out and ask WRAP or other people to help them heal from that assault,” WRAP sexual assault coordinator Cindi Cotton said.

It’s not just the Imagination Library you can support this weekend in Chester County. Students at Freed-Hardeman University are putting on a show that brings out the music in everyone.

This is the 42nd year for Freed-Hardeman’s Makin’ Music show.

The theme this year is “The Music In Me.”

“‘The Music In Me’ is dedicated to the music within us all and how everyone has a voice and can participate in something great,” Makin’ Music host Jacob Shelton said.

Almost 400 students are involved in this year’s production.

“We, as different clubs and show band and as hosts and hostesses, we get together and use what God has given us to put on a show,” Makin’ Music hostess Emma Butt said.

You can see the show Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. or Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

To sign up for the Imagination Library or get tickets to Makin’ Music, head to our website, and click Seen On 7.