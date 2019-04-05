Cool And Partly Cloudy Tonight

Weather Update Friday, April 5 —

Good Evening West Tennessee. Its been a gloomy a rather gloomy Friday, but we still managed to make it to the 60s this afternoon. In fact we had a high of 65°. For the rest of this evening, skies will remain mostly cloudy early. However an area of high pressure off to the west will bring in drier air, which should help break up clouds further. We will call it variable cloudiness. In areas that see partly cloudy skies. Temps should fall into the lower 50s to upper 40s for those locations, and will likely see the development of patchy dense fog again through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow/Tomorrow Night:

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds initially, then mostly sunny by late morning into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. The day time hours still look mainly quiet with only increasing clouds. Saturday Night however, a warm front is forecast to focus to the south and west of the region, and lift north into the Tennessee Valley through the overnight. Guidance continues suggesting that there could be a complex of storms that develops with the feature overnight. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

