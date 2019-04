Gibson County welcomes in class of 2019 into Sports Hall of Fame

BRADFORD, Tenn. — The 2019 Gibson County Sports Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

Kevin Easley (Peabody Basketball)

Ashley Nicole Hayes (Humboldt Basketball)

Jeff Morris (Milan Football)

Gwen Lannom Page (Bradford Athletics)

John Thomison, Jr. (Medina Basketball)

Danny Yates (Bradford Basketball)

1981-1982 Bradford Red Devilettes Basketball Team