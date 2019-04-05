Jackson attorney faces new theft charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson attorney is facing a new charge of theft of property after an indictment by the Madison County grand jury.

Angela Hopson was indicted on one count of theft of property on April 1.

Records show Hopson was booked into the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on Wednesday. She has since been released.

Court documents say Hopson is accused of obtaining or exercising control over property owned by two people. Court documents say that property was valued at at least $10,000.

Court documents say the alleged thefts happened between August 2017 and January 2018 in Madison County.

She is expected to be arraigned in Madison County Circuit Court on April 8 at 8 a.m.

Hopson is also charged in Jackson City Court on an unrelated charge of theft of property over $1,000. In that unrelated case, Hopson is accused of taking more than $1,500 for a client to obtain a bonding license, which she allegedly did not do.

She is also charged in connection with a December 2017 crash on Highway 412, in which a Bethel Springs man was seriously injured.

Hopson’s law license was suspended in September 2018.