Man arrested after allegedly running into traffic on Highway 45

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody after drivers on Highway 45 near Martin reported he was running in and out of traffic.

Caleb Henry, 18, of Martin, was seen running in front of cars on Highway 45 around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found Henry in the 7000 block of Highway 45, after a person living in the area told deputies he had beaten on their door, yelling for help.

The Sheriff’s Office says Henry told deputies he had smoked marijuana he believed had been laced with another drug.

Henry was arrested for public intoxication because deputies believed that he was a danger to himself and others.

Henry was taken to the Weakley County Correctional Facility, where he was released on $500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, April 8 at 2 p.m.