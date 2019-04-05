Mugshots : Madison County : 04/04/19 – 04/05/19

1/12 Robert Joel Young Violation of community corrections

2/12 Alice Friend Young Vandalism, criminal trespass, contempt of court

3/12 Bryan Flores Failure to appear

4/12 Darrian Samuels Failure to appear



5/12 Deandre Willamson Violation of community corrections

6/12 Jarrian Drake Violation of probation

7/12 Junathean Wilson Violation of probation

8/12 Keniya Edmonson Failure to appear



9/12 Miracle S. Mitchell Aggravated assault, vandalism

10/12 Sandra Centeno Failure to appear

11/12 Scott Anthony Tate Theft under $1,000, vandalism

12/12 William Carter Violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/05/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.