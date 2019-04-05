Mugshots : Madison County : 04/04/19 – 04/05/19 April 5, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Robert Joel Young Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Alice Friend Young Vandalism, criminal trespass, contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Bryan Flores Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Darrian Samuels Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Deandre Willamson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jarrian Drake Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Junathean Wilson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Keniya Edmonson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Miracle S. Mitchell Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Sandra Centeno Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Scott Anthony Tate Theft under $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12William Carter Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/05/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore