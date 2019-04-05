Sandra Gail Jones

Graveside funeral services for Sandra Gail Jones, 61, will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Everetts Chapel Cemetery with Brother Eugene Whitt officiating. Per Sandra’s instructions she wanted to be buried with no viewing or visitation. Mrs. Jones, a Certified Nursing Assistant at the former McKenzie Hospital died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Christian Care Center of McKenzie. She was born on June 16, 1958 in McKenzie, TN to Jerry and Nell Watson Davis and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rex Jones, and a son Jeffrey Allen.

Survivors include her sister and personal caregiver Angel (Bruce) Fuller of McKenzie, two brothers Jerry Davis of McKenzie and Eric (Tammy) Davis of Atwood, and two grandchildren.

