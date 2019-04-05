Tennessee Battlefields and Historic Site cleaning volunteer information

Tennessee Battlefields and Historic Sites are scheduled for a spring cleaning this weekend.

The Tennessee Volunteers will work at 13 sites during the event Saturday, including Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield and Britton Lane Battlefield.

The American Battlefield Trust says thousands of volunteers across the country will work to clean up and revitalize 160 historic sites in 32 states.

T-shirts will be given to volunteers, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments.

Tasks scheduled range from raking leaves and collecting trash, to painting and gardening.