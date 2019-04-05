Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Randy Bishop

MIDDLETON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Randy Bishop of Middleton High School. He’s been a teacher for 29 years and is an alumni of the school.

Bishop teaches history and marketing at Middleton High School. He is also a city councilman and a school advisor for D.E.C.A., a business organization that helps students prepare for college.

“We teach children problem-solving skills, also a lot of interpersonal skills,” Bishop said. “I also teach college classes so that the students earn dual enrollment history. They’re earning their college credit simultaneously with their high school credit.”

He always makes sure just to be himself in front of his students, keeping a high energy so that he can always be that teacher students can look up to.

“I could not stand to be in a classroom of a boring teacher, and I hope that the kids have never looked at me this way,” Bishop said. “I hope they can see the enthusiasm in that. It has been the greatest job I think anyone could have.”

