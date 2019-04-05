Tim Alan Morris

|
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|City & State
|Tim AlName: an Morris of Paris
|Age:
|62
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, April 4, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
|Place of Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 9, 1956 in Humboldt, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|William Russell Morris and Hazel Irene Brinkley Morris, both preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Jimmy Morris of Jackson, TN
William Morris of Memphis, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Barbara (Glenn) Gurley of Union City, TN
Linda Gill, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|William (Janie) Morris of Fort Walton Beach, FL
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Morris was a Veteran in the United States Air Force. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for GDP Trucking.
