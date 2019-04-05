Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441 City & State Tim AlName: an Morris of Paris Age: 62 Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center Date of Death: Thursday, April 4, 2019 Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. Place of Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN Date/Place of Birth: September 9, 1956 in Humboldt, Tennessee Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) William Russell Morris and Hazel Irene Brinkley Morris, both preceded Sons: City/State Jimmy Morris of Jackson, TN William Morris of Memphis, TN Sisters: City/State Barbara (Glenn) Gurley of Union City, TN Linda Gill, preceded Brothers: City/State William (Janie) Morris of Fort Walton Beach, FL Personal Information: Mr. Morris was a Veteran in the United States Air Force. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for GDP Trucking. Tim Alan Morris of Paris