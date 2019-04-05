Tim Alan Morris

City & State Tim AlName: an Morris of Paris
Age: 62
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Thursday, April 4, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Place of Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN
Date/Place of Birth: September 9, 1956 in Humboldt, Tennessee
 William Russell Morris and Hazel Irene Brinkley Morris, both preceded
Sons: City/State Jimmy Morris of Jackson, TN

William Morris of Memphis, TN
Sisters: City/State Barbara (Glenn) Gurley of Union City, TN

Linda Gill, preceded
Brothers: City/State William (Janie) Morris of Fort Walton Beach, FL
Personal Information: Mr. Morris was a Veteran in the United States Air Force. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for GDP Trucking.

