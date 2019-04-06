Runners gather for the 47th annual Andrew Jackson Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn. – It was a beautiful day in the Hub City. The Andrew Jackson Marathon hosted runners for the 47th time Saturday morning. The course offered races in both half and full marathons around the city of Jackson.

“This is my first time here but I ran a St. Jude half marathon last year,” said runner Saurav Acharya. “Just a good time, good running and never been to Jackson, Tennessee.”

Yogesh Dhulgane from Memphis will also be running the half marathon.

“I’ve run a 5k before but this is my first half marathon”, said runner Yogesh Dhulgane. “It took me like 6 or 7 weeks to prepare for this race. I’m not hoping to win. I am just running for my own passion.”

Troy Johnson and his wife, Cathie Johnson from Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee will be running the full marathon.

“We just enjoy marathoning and came out to Jackson to enjoy this one,” said Johnson. “We just enjoy and it’s great to see community support like you do here.”

“I love the community,” said Johnson. “That’s a cheering squad and the more the merrier and it just makes you want to go on and do your best.”

The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse aims to provide comfort to children who are victims of abuse. All proceeds from the race go to support the center.

“Those bears are used when they are going through their therapy at the center and they get to pick out a bear to help them through their journey,” said Stephanie Isaacs, Event and Marketing Manager for The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

The first half marathon runner finished at 1 hour and 19 minutes.

The first full marathon runner finished at 3 hours.