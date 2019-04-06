TDOT Road Work I-40, April 6-7

There will be road work on I-40 the weekend of April 6-7 in Madison County.

TDOT Road Work I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The left lanes on SR 186 over I-40, north and south bound, will be closed for removal of barrier rail. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.