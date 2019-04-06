Very Active Weather Tonight And Sunday

10 P.M. Broadcast Friday.

Weather Update – 9:30 a.m. – Saturday, April 6th

Happy Saturday! Starting off with some patchy fog but quickly clearing away to a partly sunny sky. Quickly warming temperatures to the mid 70’s during the afternoon.

**STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY**

SATURDAY NIGHT:

STRONG STORMS: Currently as of 9:30 a.m. this morning it looks like we will have around 2 good rounds of storms. One along the warm front late tonight as shown here on Futurecast. Scattered storms will roll into west Tennessee after dark and approach the Jackson area around 10 p.m. into midnight and early Sunday morning. Forecast trends have been speeding up on models, so be aware as the day goes on, a couple of storms could roll in ahead of the main event as early as 8 p.m. As a result, The SPC or Storms Prediction Center in Norman OK has placed southwest Tennessee under a slight risk for Saturday with a marginal risk along the I-40 Corridor.

SUNDAY:

Round two could come mid to late morning Sunday over the area with cape, storm energy, increasing into the morning with storms lasting into the afternoon. As the result, all of west Tennessee will be will be under a slight risk increasing to a 2/5 chance of severe storms on Sunday. In addition, as we are getting further into spring, and temperatures increase to near 80 degrees at times over the weekend, this will once again be a time to be weather aware.

There’s a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this weekend so please stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis,

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com