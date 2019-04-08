Investigators ask for information in recent Milan homicide

MILAN, Tenn.–Authorities are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in connection with a homicide last week.

Gibson County deputies are searching for a man, captured on surveillance video.

According to Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, the vehicle seen on surveillance video belongs to 55-year-old Timothy Wayne Jones.

It was believed to have been taken after Jones’ death.

The video shows the white car pulling over at a convenience store and sitting briefly before turning toward Sanders Store Road, where the car was later found abandoned, along with possible evidence.

“Just a short distance from the car, we did find a knife that we think may be relative to the crime scene,” said Sheriff Thomas.

The man in the video is described as a white man and appears to be wearing a black jacket and gray hood, with blue jeans and black boots.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Investigators say you can remain anonymous.

Call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Ofice at (731) 855-1121.