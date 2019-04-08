Jackson attorney faces another theft charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson attorney is in trouble with the law again.

Angela Hopson’s attorney entered a not guilty on her behalf in court Monday morning.

Hopson is charged with theft over $10,000. Court documents say the theft occurred over a period of about five months.

Hopson was charged with theft over $1,000 just last month.

Her license to practice law has been suspended, and there is a chance of it getting revoked.

“She’s suspended currently, I believe, with her status, but it’s not revoked,” Hopson’s attorney, Alex Camp, said. “She still has a chance. Right now, I think most of her worries are on the criminal charges.”

Hopson’s lawyers are trying to get another court date set for this month.