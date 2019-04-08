Lexington man charged with child abuse after infant injured

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation after an infant is injured and hospitalized leads to a child abuse charge against a Lexington man.

Michael Middleton, 31, is charged with aggravated child abuse in connection with an 8-week-old girl being injured, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case Aug. 16 at the request of District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

Middleton, the now ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother, was indicted Friday by a Henderson County grand jury, according to the release.

Middleton was arrested Monday and booked into the Henderson County Jail. He is being held without bond awaiting his first court appearance.