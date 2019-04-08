Man accused of killing infant son appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Matthew Sealey appeared in court Monday morning facing two counts.

“On count one you’re charged with the offense of first-degree murder,” Judge Don Allen read from the indictment. “(On count two) you’re charged with aggravated child abuse.”

Court documents show Sealey is charged with killing his 8-week-old son in 2018.

Jackson police were called to the Wood Creek Apartments on Hollywood Drive last July.

That’s where police discovered the body inside the parents’ apartment. The body was then sent to Nashville for an autopsy, where it was determined the infant’s death was a homicide.

Sealey was then arrested April 1 of this year in Humboldt.

In court Monday, Sealey told Judge Allen he would not be able to afford an attorney.

“I will appoint the public defender’s office to represent you,” Judge Allen said.

His next court date is set for May 20.