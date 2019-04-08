Man charged in death of toddler appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kevin Gage appeared Monday morning in a Madison County courtroom.

“The appearance today was to determine whether or not he was represented by counsel, and if so, by whom, and to begin scheduling some dates so that the case can move forward,” Gage’s attorney, Mark Donahoe, said outside the courtroom.

Gage is charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Rowdy Maness. In 2016, family members believed his death was caused by aneurysm from an accidental fall. An autopsy report later ruled his death a homicide.

“We heavily dispute that and are preparing this case to go forward with a very vigorous defense,” Donahoe said. “We just obtained all the evidence from the state, and our experts are going through that right now.”

Donahoe requested the judge set a bond for Gage. That bond hearing is scheduled for April 23.

“He’s from this area and doesn’t have anywhere else to go,” Donahoe said. “He has a very good job here, so hopefully the court will set a reasonable bond at that time and he’ll be able to make that bond and help us prepare this case for trial.”