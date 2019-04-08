Mary E. Winburn

WBBJ Staff,

Name: City & State Mary E. Winburn of Paris
Age: 75
Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Date of Death: Sunday, April 07, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: Private Family Graveside services will be held
Place of Funeral: Graveside
Minister(s): David Gulley
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: none
Date/Place of Birth: April 16, 1943 in Champaign County, Illinois
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Mr. & Mrs. Zelderd I. Perkins, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 John Winburn of Paris, TN; Married: April 12, 1964
Daughters: City/State Tammy (Andy) Clayton of Buchanan, TN
Sons: City/State Tony Eugene (Donna) Winburn of Merryville, LA
Grandchildren: Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren
Sisters: City/State Daisy Mae Perkins, preceded

Sister-in-law: Lynda Winburn of Henry, TN
Brothers: City/State Jerry Perkins, preceded

Brother-in-law: Dale (Libby) Winburn of Killen, AL
Nieces/Nephews: Kimberly Winburn of Atlanta, GA

Keith Winburn of Killen, AL
Personal Information: Member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Retired from Henry County Medical Center