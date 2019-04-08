Mary E. Winburn
|Name: City & State
|Mary E. Winburn of Paris
|Age:
|75
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, April 07, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Private Family Graveside services will be held
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside
|Minister(s):
|David Gulley
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|none
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 16, 1943 in Champaign County, Illinois
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Mr. & Mrs. Zelderd I. Perkins, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|John Winburn of Paris, TN; Married: April 12, 1964
|Daughters: City/State
|Tammy (Andy) Clayton of Buchanan, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Tony Eugene (Donna) Winburn of Merryville, LA
|Grandchildren:
|Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren
|Sisters: City/State
|Daisy Mae Perkins, preceded
Sister-in-law: Lynda Winburn of Henry, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Jerry Perkins, preceded
Brother-in-law: Dale (Libby) Winburn of Killen, AL
|Nieces/Nephews:
|Kimberly Winburn of Atlanta, GA
Keith Winburn of Killen, AL
|Personal Information:
|Member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Retired from Henry County Medical Center