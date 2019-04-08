Men charged with solicitation of minor appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men charged with solicitation of a minor appeared Monday in court.

Joshua Cole and Michael Gant both traveled to a location in Madison County to have sex with a person they believed to be a 16-year-old girl, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Last week, a Madison County grand jury charged Gant with solicitation of a minor and Cole with solicitation and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both men are being held in lieu of $15,000 bonds.

Cole’s next court date is set for May 20. Gant’s next court date is set for May 6.