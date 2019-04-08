Mervie Reece Hughes, age 91 passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Crestview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Brownsville, TN. Private Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with her son, Bro. Syl Dew officiating. Entombment followed in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation for the Hughes family was held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM

Pallbearers are Joey Sullivan, Jerry Rogers, Chad Dew, Daniel Waldrop, Greg Dew and Adam Currie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Harris Hughes; a son: John Dew; a grandson: Brian Dew; and her parents: John Hunter and Eva G. Riley Reece.

She is survived by three sons: Syl D. Dew (Gloria) of San Antonio, TX, Mike Dew (Wanda) of Brownsville, TN, and Dennis Dew of Brownsville, TN; two daughters: Patsy Rogers of Covington, TN and Gloria Burlason (Don) of Brownsville, TN; eleven grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.