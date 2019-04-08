Mugshots : Madison County : 04/05/19 – 04/08/19 April 8, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/40Brandon Vestal Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40Andre Easley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40Antania Spencer Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40Austin Williams Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I, II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40Benjamin Fintress Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40Bobby Clemmer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40Brandon Blackwell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40Brian Overton Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40Carolyn McCaig Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40Carrie Stephens Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I, II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40Cristian Velaquez DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40Daniel Patrick Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40Deshawn Crumpton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40Devonte Wilkes DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40Donald Bradley Burglary of motor vehicle, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40Edward Hanson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40Hillary Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40Jason Harrison Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40Jeffrey Bryant Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40Jeremy Reynolds Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40Josh Hych Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40Julian Wilson Firearm used in dangerous felony, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I, II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40Justin Jenkins Theft over $1,000, evading arrest, reckless driving, hit-and-run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40Karen Hardin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40Kirk Wells DUI, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40Lawrence Madison Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40Macques Turner Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40Marie Kostelic Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40Michael White Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40Misty Brunell Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40Orlando Knox Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40Patrick Murphy Indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40Porsche Robinson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40Rachael Reynolds Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40Renika Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40Shemetta Hollis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40Sue Sowell Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40Trentston Thompson Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40Willie Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40Zebulun Sanders Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/08/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore