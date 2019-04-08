Mugshots : Madison County : 04/05/19 – 04/08/19

1/40 Brandon Vestal Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/40 Andre Easley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

3/40 Antania Spencer Aggravated assault

4/40 Austin Williams Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I, II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/40 Benjamin Fintress Aggravated domestic assault

6/40 Bobby Clemmer Violation of probation

7/40 Brandon Blackwell Failure to appear

8/40 Brian Overton Disorderly conduct, public intoxication



9/40 Carolyn McCaig Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/40 Carrie Stephens Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I, II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/40 Cristian Velaquez DUI

12/40 Daniel Patrick Simple domestic assault



13/40 Deshawn Crumpton Violation of probation

14/40 Devonte Wilkes DUI

15/40 Donald Bradley Burglary of motor vehicle, criminal impersonation

16/40 Edward Hanson Public intoxication



17/40 Hillary Jones Failure to appear

18/40 Jason Harrison Simple domestic assault, vandalism

19/40 Jeffrey Bryant Simple domestic assault

20/40 Jeremy Reynolds Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/40 Josh Hych Failure to appear

22/40 Julian Wilson Firearm used in dangerous felony, convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I, II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/40 Justin Jenkins Theft over $1,000, evading arrest, reckless driving, hit-and-run property damage

24/40 Karen Hardin Failure to appear



25/40 Kirk Wells DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

26/40 Lawrence Madison Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/40 Macques Turner Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

28/40 Marie Kostelic Aggravated assault



29/40 Michael White Possession of methamphetamine

30/40 Misty Brunell Criminal impersonation

31/40 Orlando Knox Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

32/40 Patrick Murphy Indecent exposure



33/40 Porsche Robinson Shoplifting

34/40 Rachael Reynolds Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

35/40 Renika Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

36/40 Shemetta Hollis Violation of probation



37/40 Sue Sowell Shoplifting

38/40 Trentston Thompson Fugitive-Hold for other agency

39/40 Willie Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/40 Zebulun Sanders Violation of probation

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.