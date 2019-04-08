Showers Ending Overnight, Warmer with Sunshine on Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, April 8th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across West Tennessee – mainly south of I-40 – this afternoon and evening. The threat for any severe weather remains low, but after nearly 2″ of rain fell over the weekend and this morning, I know folks are looking forward to some drier weather!

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will linger in West Tennessee through sunset tonight before finally disappearing from the Mid-South entirely tomorrow. Expect cloudy skies with light winds overnight with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Sunshine is forecast for tomorrow although some areas will begin Tuesday morning off somewhat cloudy. As clearer weather returns, temperatures will head for highs in the middle to upper 70s during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return ahead of an oncoming cold front on Thursday night so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

