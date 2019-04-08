Small Break In Showers For Now, More Storms Later

Weather Update: Monday April 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a day for the ducks across the area this morning with steady to at times heavy rain. TRhe main steady rain shield however has disippated quite a bit through the 7 AM hour. Now were just seeing mainly clouds light rain and drizzle through late morning. I think that trend will continue through late morning before another wave moves NNE along the SE periphery of a gradually amplifying trough. Another mid level low will push across the area by late morning, this will likely trigger another round of steady to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms, some strong mainly along and south of Hwy 64 in Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties… window seems to be from about Noon through 5 or 6 PM. Main threat will be with hail and pockets of damaging winds in organized clusters. Otherwise we will start to dry out later tonight with lows a little cooler in the mid 50s.

