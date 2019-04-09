Man charged after high-speed car chase in Medina

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina police have identified the man who led officers with the Medina Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Jackson Police Department on a high-speed car chase last week.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Darius Cross, of Jackson, is now charged with four counts of felony reckless endangerment; felony evading; resisting stop, halt, frisk; DUI second offense; theft of property over $10,000; reckless driving and other charges.

Police say Cross was spotted speeding on Highway 45 on April 5. According to a report, police stopped the vehicle near the intersection with Highway 152, but when the officer walked away from the car, Cross left the scene, turning onto Old Medina Road at a high rate of speed.

The report says Cross continued on Old Medina Road at speeds in excess of 100 mph, before the driver lost control of the car, causing it to flip in a corner.

The report says Cross was able to get out of the wrecked car and attempted to run from police. He was later found hiding in a shed on Bakers Chapel Road by Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Cross is currently held in the Gibson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Medina police say the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Jackson Police Department assisted in the search.