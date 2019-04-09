Mrs. Debbie Bishop Garvey, age 58 passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. in the Brownsville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. in the Brownsville Funeral Home. Deb’s birth mother Mary Frances Bowen passed away when she was a little girl, she was later adopted by Ward Hill & Arthur Teefer who precede her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Hal Garvey. She is survived by one son, Charles Chaz Naff (Linda), Brownsville, TN, one step son, Dustin Ross Garvey (Marissa), New Hampshire, one step daughter, Amanda Ruth Shinall (Jeremy), Colorado Springs, CO, one sister, Joy Edwards, Virginia Beach, VA and five grandchildren, Simon and Addie May Garvey, Carmen Naff, Brenna & Kiley Shinall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharolett Allen, InSouth Bank, P.O. 879, Brownsville, TN 38012.