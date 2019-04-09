Mugshots : Madison County : 04/08/19 – 04/09/19 April 9, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Thomas Johnson Theft over $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Caleb Holland Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Derek Avery Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17James Evans Theft over $10,000, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Jared Parks Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Jerron Luck Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17John Haywood Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Lajordan Pirtle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Latravian Dampeer Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Linda Pirtle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Marquise Chism Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Saint Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Scott MacArthur Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Travis McGee Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Tyler Reese Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17William Anderson Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17William Benthal Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/09/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore