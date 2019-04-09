Mugshots : Madison County : 04/08/19 – 04/09/19

1/17 Thomas Johnson Theft over $1,000, vandalism

2/17 Caleb Holland Failure to appear

3/17 Derek Avery Aggravated domestic assault

4/17 James Evans Theft over $10,000, violation of probation, failure to appear



5/17 Jared Parks Shoplifting

6/17 Jerron Luck Aggravated assault

7/17 John Haywood Violation of community corrections

8/17 Lajordan Pirtle Violation of probation



9/17 Latravian Dampeer Theft over $1,000

10/17 Linda Pirtle Failure to appear

11/17 Marquise Chism Sex offender registry violations

12/17 Saint Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident



13/17 Scott MacArthur Violation of parole

14/17 Travis McGee Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Tyler Reese Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of accident

16/17 William Anderson Theft under $999



17/17 William Benthal Schedule II drug violations



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/09/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.