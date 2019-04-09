Paula Elaine Hicks Platt of Selmer, TN (9/21/36 to 4/7/19) was born and raised in Memphis, TN. Her parents were the late Paul Hernando Hicks and Annie Elaine Brower Hicks. She attended Pine Hill Elementary School, Bellevue Junior High, and graduated in 1954 from Central High School. She had perfect attendance all twelve years.

Mrs. Platt graduated Cum Laude in 1958 from Memphis State University, now the University of Memphis, with a degree in Marketing/Journalism. While attending U of M, she was President of the Delta Zeta Sorority and excelled in many sports such as golf, tennis, track, and basketball.

She married William S. (Bill) Platt on June 20, 1959. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Mrs. Platt worked in various positions with the New Orleans, LA and Memphis City School Boards while raising their three young boys. Later in life, she became the first female Certified Financial Planner in Tennessee and was a Series 7 Stock Broker having worked for A. G. Edwards and Prudential Bache. In 1990, she went into private business as a Financial Planner and Tax Consultant.

Bill and Paula retired in 2000 to Grayton Beach, FL and became active leaders in their local Methodist church. Paula spearheaded various women’s Bible studies. These Bible studies continue still today. Moving closer to their children in Tennessee in 2015, Paula was an active member of Selmer First United Methodist Church, a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, choir member, and a leader of adult Bible study programs. She was a certified Lay Speaker in many churches in Florida and Tennessee. “Well done thou good and faithful servant” Matthew 5:23.

She is survived by her husband William S. “Bill” Platt of Selmer, TN; three sons, Paul Standring (Stan) Platt and wife Michelle of Corinth, MS, William Rhodes Platt and wife Jenny of Selmer, TN, David Breckenridge Platt and wife Christine of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren, Rob Platt and wife Jessica, Rachel Platt Eyres and husband Jonathan, Julia Platt, Gabrielle McChesney and husband Ben, P. J. Platt, Becca Platt, Dominick Platt and wife Kaitlyn; seven great grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Zoey, Sterling, Ivy, Etta, and Ellis.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Platt was preceded in death by a brother, David Lloyd Hicks.

Funeral services will be held on April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Selmer, TN with Joy Weathersbee officiating. Interment services will follow at 2:30 PM in the Bethel Cemetery at Atoka, Tennessee.

Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:30 – 7:30 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Memorials may be made to Selmer First Methodist Church Building Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

